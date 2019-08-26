As Pulte Group (PHM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Wbi Investments Cut Its Holding; Ciena (CIEN) Stock Price Rose While Horizon Investment Services Has Upped Holding

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 86.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 207,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 33,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 241,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 1.82M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 954,034 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 7,700 shares to 6,758 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gannett Co Inc by 37,196 shares to 69,803 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Absolute Shs Tr (WBII) by 686,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Absolute Shs Tr.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.76 million for 9.18 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

