As Pulte Group Com (PHM) Stock Value Rose, Winslow Asset Management Cut by $455,544 Its Stake; Castine Capital Management Upped Its Position in Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) by $627,620

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 16,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 586,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41M, down from 603,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.34. About 2.98 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 1,149 shares traded. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 3.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Cap has 1.09% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). 16,000 are owned by Avenir Corp. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Banc Funds Ltd Company reported 64,676 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0% or 1,532 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% stake. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co accumulated 13,612 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Castine Ltd Llc accumulated 130,951 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 20,506 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 46,781 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares to 282,445 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,617 activity. CARTER KEVIN T bought $34,576 worth of stock or 1,600 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Farmers & Merchants Invs stated it has 102 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd Company holds 334,024 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 95,250 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ipg Invest Advsr Lc reported 164,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 623,305 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited holds 0.5% or 2.60M shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 11,483 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 200,065 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 852,626 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 260,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 14,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited has 974 shares.