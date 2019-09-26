As Pulte Group (Call) (PHM) Market Value Rose, Barclays Plc Has Boosted Position; As United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Increased by $24.09 Million Its Holding

Barclays Plc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (Call) (PHM) by 336.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc bought 41,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 54,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.10 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 359.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 182,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 233,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.94M, up from 50,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 1.12M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc (Put) by 200,000 shares to 507,300 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Line Corp by 42,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) by 2.68M shares to 156,800 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 607,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

