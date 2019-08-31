As Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Valuation Declined, Valley National Advisers Has Lowered Holding; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $364,563

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 23.12 million shares traded or 65.68% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Jp Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond Etf (EMB) by 8,320 shares to 24,759 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Msci Finls Index Etf (FNCL) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Barclays Capital Intl Treasury Bond Etf (BWX).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advisors has 96,626 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 2.54 million shares. Oppenheimer & reported 295,481 shares stake. 2.81 million are owned by Invesco Limited. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 4,000 are held by Horrell Cap. 341,497 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Axa holds 0% or 32,751 shares. American & Communication reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 650 shares. 7,500 are owned by Smart Portfolios Ltd. Pnc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Wedgewood Prtnrs reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd has 0.06% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Com owns 1.11 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 601 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 585,336 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 6,850 shares. Motco holds 111,593 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 0.29% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 68,802 shares. Bowling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,113 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 1.68M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Tru reported 77,992 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. 734 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.02% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 69,754 shares. Mercer Advisers has 830 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94M and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,729 shares to 21,102 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 151,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).