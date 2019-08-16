As Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Shares Declined, Holder Valley National Advisers Cut Its Holding by $320,606; Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $540,918 as Share Value Rose

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 5,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,273 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 14,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 341,868 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 52.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 5,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $217.92. About 898,393 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 17/03/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: Trump’s NLRB general counsel is racing to railroad workers to agree to settlement in time to avert; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.54 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

