As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Valuation Declined, Profund Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $1.52 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 17,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 722,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.82 million, up from 705,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.65. About 1.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 39,063 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 48,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 1.13 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 295,701 shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $143.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 133,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,793 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FLT or EFX: Which Financial Services Firm is Better Placed? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Rides on Buyouts in Consolidating Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.21% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,044 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 17,120 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 8,840 are owned by Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Com. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 66,364 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Corporation has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Indiana And Invest Mngmt holds 2.3% or 50,221 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Prtnrs Llc invested in 347,261 shares or 4.28% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Legacy Private has 1.86% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 69,213 shares. Brown Cap Management Lc owns 10,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Tru Service stated it has 18,071 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nordea invested in 0.05% or 283,035 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 85,358 shares. Fil reported 771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kcm Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 63,916 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp And Tru has invested 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). John G Ullman And Associate has invested 0.62% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 29,403 shares stake. Eaton Vance reported 47,163 shares. Legal General Gru Pcl stated it has 0.14% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). M&T Retail Bank holds 49,873 shares. Cap accumulated 0.08% or 4.00 million shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.09% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 516,055 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 22,042 shares to 68,199 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc by 9,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).