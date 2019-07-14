As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Stock Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Upped Stake; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Holds Holding in Celgene (CELG)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.93. About 3.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 07/03/2018 – Celgene (CELG) Gains on Activist Chatter; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION- COLLABORATION INCLUDES POTENTIAL LICENSE PAYMENTS, MILESTONES, PLUS ADDITIONAL ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR CO

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 146.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 49,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,982 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 33,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.55. About 1.88 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 235,360 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl holds 563,610 shares. 13,063 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Capital. Pension reported 585,336 shares. Fdx has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Girard Prns Limited has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.09% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Management Nv reported 176,273 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 6.96 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 9,475 shares. Personal Advsr Corporation reported 0% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Fil Ltd holds 771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 280,038 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 550,595 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 6,576 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 51,598 shares to 69,356 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,855 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. Shares for $159 were bought by Chernick Rose M.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.