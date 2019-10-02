As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Shares Declined, Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Holding; Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Ami Investment Management Has Trimmed by $568,371 Its Stake

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 67,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 3.32 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.33 million, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 2.03M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Holding Co (DIS) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 4,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 31,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 5.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.99 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 213,626 shares to 6.79 million shares, valued at $244.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 49,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41M for 16.07 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.