As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Shares Declined, Alethea Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.77 Million; Whirlpool (WHR) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Upped Position by $308,140

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 343,312 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS 4.5% QTR DIV INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; EST. 892M; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 30,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $402,000, down from 37,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 2.19 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,542 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Invest Management Limited reported 10,565 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Next has 0% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 34 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 8,206 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 72,079 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 152,617 shares. Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ftb Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 2,970 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 600 shares. Hodges Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 4,590 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Axa holds 89,748 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $153.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,500 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.42M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.