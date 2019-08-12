As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Share Value Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Its Position; National Investment Services Stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Lowered by $518,430

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 9,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 8,485 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 17,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 7,462 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX)

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 34,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 225,478 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 190,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.43. About 236,043 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares to 71,408 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,894 shares to 149,172 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 24,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,121 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT).

