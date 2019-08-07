As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Share Price Declined, Holder Rothschild Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $344,737; Sientra (SIEN) Holder Abingworth Llp Has Upped Stake

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 9,103 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 2.74M shares traded or 23.67% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday

Abingworth Llp increased its stake in Sientra (SIEN) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abingworth Llp bought 191,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abingworth Llp who had been investing in Sientra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 1.10M shares traded or 13.15% up from the average. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 03/05/2018 – Sientra Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Sientra Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, SEC DOES NOT INTEND TO CHARGE ANY OF CO’S CURRENT OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS RELATED TO INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sientra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIEN); 18/04/2018 – Sientra: New Vesta Facility to Reach Full Supply Capabilities in Second Half; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE SEC’S INVESTIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING THAT CLOSED ON SEPT. 23, 2015

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sientra Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Sientra Stock Is Plummeting Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sientra Announces miraDry Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sientra to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Sientra (SIEN) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Abingworth Llp, which manages about $111.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva by 352,001 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PSEG Plans to Reduce Carbon Emissions 80% by 2046 with a Vision of Net-Zero by 2050 – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health (CVS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

