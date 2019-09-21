As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Blue Chip Partners Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Stock Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 62.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 19,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 11,873 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, down from 31,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 2.90M shares traded or 27.69% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,071 shares to 133,572 shares, valued at $9.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.41 million for 16.09 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

