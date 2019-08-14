As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Market Value Declined, Blair William & Company Has Boosted by $317,066 Its Position; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Pure Financial Advisors Has Trimmed by $767,334 Its Holding

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 12,763 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, up from 7,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 1.04 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,387 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $11.03 during the last trading session, reaching $321.83. About 3.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY END OF US DEFENSE SPENDING CAPS; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 12/04/2018 – LMI Aerospace Receives 2017 Boeing Excellence In Advocacy Award; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rtgs On Boeing Not Affected By KLX Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) – JET AIRWAYS SIGNS UP ADDITIONAL 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT TAKING THE TOTAL ORDER TO 150 AIRCRAFT; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 11,230 shares to 95,371 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 122,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,634 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.38 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $530.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 21,790 shares to 117,225 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.