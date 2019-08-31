As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stifel Financial Lowered Its Position; Whitebox Advisors Has Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $1.92 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 30.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 42,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 94,478 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 136,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.68M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 36,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 639,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.92M, up from 602,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION SLIDES ON WEBSITE; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 16/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 16; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

More recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 14,506 shares to 174,233 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “US/China Trade Data by the Numbers, and How Exposed Top American Companies Are – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Tuesday, May 21. The insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01M.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 43,301 shares to 135,276 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.