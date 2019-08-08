As Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Position; As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Iridian Asset Management Trimmed by $125.34 Million Its Position

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42M, down from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 256,476 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 492,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 5.85M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.39 million, down from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 177,767 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $204.98M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 39,892 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 11,500 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 393,659 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,052 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 137,129 shares. Jane Street Ltd Company reported 27,391 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 6,276 are held by Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability. Cibc Ww Markets has 96,293 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 18,030 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 81,178 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $43.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 361,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rare Infrastructure Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 148,227 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Whittier Tru holds 3,462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co owns 432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.07M shares. Qs Ltd Llc holds 297,196 shares. 94,127 were accumulated by Quantitative Mngmt. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com owns 6,140 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smithfield reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Wesbanco Bancorporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 104,214 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.1% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Washington Trust Company owns 3,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 92,153 shares to 183,186 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 311,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

