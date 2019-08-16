As Public Svc Enterprise Group (PEG) Valuation Declined, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trimmed Stake; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58M shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 06/03/2018 – Info Age (GB): EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba executive discusses the importance of the cloud to the enterprise EXCLUSIVE: The importance o; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 12,870 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 67,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 1.89 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Lc has 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). 10,700 are owned by First Midwest Bancorp Division. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 29,550 shares. Haverford Tru Company holds 8,197 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Palisade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj owns 3,850 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,917 shares. State Street Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 26.89 million shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 470 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America has invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 12,870 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 163,838 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. M Hldgs Secs Inc has 4,028 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,400 shares to 202,070 shares, valued at $11.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).