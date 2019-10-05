As Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cincinnati Financial Decreased Its Stake; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Decreased Its Auto Data Processing (ADP) Position as Share Value Rose

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $246.82. About 697,469 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 521 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 75,193 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.40 billion, down from 75,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 05/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 175 EUROS FROM 162 EUROS; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $471.43 million for 22.52 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

