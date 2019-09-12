As Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Share Price Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Trimmed Holding; Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 11,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 84,827 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.79 million, up from 73,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.03. About 26.27M shares traded or 2.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $250. About 635,675 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning owns 76,013 shares. Kopp Inv Advsr Limited owns 4,494 shares. Lpl Financial Llc has 2.39M shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 96,049 were accumulated by Academy Capital Management Tx. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 281,608 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. First Fincl In holds 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,387 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 1.12% or 19,835 shares. 66,076 are owned by Contrarius Investment Management. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc reported 11.2% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 2.44% or 20.24M shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation holds 62,304 shares. Bender Robert Assoc has invested 12.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Advisors New York holds 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,667 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 877,894 shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 12,749 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FSZ) by 6,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,066 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.