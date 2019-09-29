As Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Market Value Rose, Cincinnati Financial Trimmed Its Position by $2.77 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Lifted Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $5.03 Million

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1883.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 14,596 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: US taps Lockheed for nearly $1B hypersonic weapon project; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED CONTRACT ANNOUNCED IN NASA NEWS CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 01/05/2018 – Sikorsky Invites Applications to 9th Annual Entrepreneurial Challenge; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES FY EPS $15.80 TO $16.10, SAW $15.20 TO $15.50

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.34M, down from 88,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 847,615 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Preferred Ltd Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 221 shares. Bank invested in 0.22% or 1,953 shares. Doliver LP invested in 0.19% or 1,310 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited reported 68 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.83% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 5,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 6,016 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt holds 0.26% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1,382 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 115,464 shares. New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 2,073 shares. Ipswich Investment has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 23,435 shares. Peoples Financial Services holds 0.08% or 450 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lp accumulated 0.37% or 30,532 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 6,178 shares to 40,703 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,125 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.35 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Ord (NYSE:USB) by 280,000 shares to 415,000 shares, valued at $21.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:CME) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD).