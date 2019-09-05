As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Value Rose, Principal Financial Group Raised Holding by $7.65 Million; Central Bank & Trust Co Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) Raised as Stock Price Rose

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 534.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 27,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 32,276 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 5,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $159.27. About 784,640 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 35,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 987,757 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.11M, up from 952,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $258.58. About 553,076 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,761 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $262.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,027 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na accumulated 0.12% or 4,651 shares. D E Shaw & invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 2,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 2,570 shares. Arrowstreet Capital L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 730,142 shares. Icon Advisers has 14,100 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 2,484 shares. 2,442 were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 2.35% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 65,386 shares. Mackay Shields stated it has 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 5,040 shares. St Germain D J Co Inc accumulated 1,960 shares. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp has 2,217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management owns 90,506 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,736 shares to 2,117 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) by 10,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,087 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).