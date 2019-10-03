As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Its Position by $5.71 Million; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 23,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 26,018 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, down from 50,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $242.28. About 1.32M shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 4,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 26,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 30,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 5.78M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold to Interview Walmart’s David Hoke at The Conference Board’s Employee Health Care Conference in San Diego; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 10/04/2018 – Factor Daily: Amazon ups the ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 billion; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Generated $5.2 Billion in Operating Cash Flow in 1Q; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 20/03/2018 – Walmart’s Lore: Staying Put and On Plan; 15/03/2018 – WALMART DROPS SUDDENLY AFTER EX-EXEC FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Properties Of America (NYSE:RPAI) by 559,079 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 278,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl owns 613,825 shares. White Pine Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,707 shares. Montgomery Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,004 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Violich Capital Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 6,579 shares. Coatue Management Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 16,865 shares. Florida-based Augustine Asset Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). City Tru Fl owns 22,928 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.86% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Natixis has invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Weik Mgmt holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 44,105 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 99,695 shares. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 2,050 shares. Brighton Jones stated it has 0.07% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 35,348 shares stake. Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.06% or 323,547 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 26.88 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

