As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Value Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Has Boosted Position by $491,071; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Holding by $2.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 94.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 350,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $169,000, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 24.69M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 11/05/2018 – FIRE AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS ALSO CAUSED CLOSURE OF THREE FORD U.S. TRUCK PLANTS; 15/03/2018 – Hailey Clauson Signs With Ford Models; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES PROSPECTUS; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 09/05/2018 – KPLC: BREAKING: Ford will temporarily shut down production of its F-150 trucks because of a fire at a supplier’s plant; 19/03/2018 – NDTV: Ford Tries To Rebuild Trust With China Partners: Report; 11/05/2018 – Yashar Ali : Michael Cohen made an overture to provide consulting services to Ford Motor Co. in January 2017, but was; 12/05/2018 – Ford’s halting of F-series production was quick. The company will resume production on May 18th; 30/04/2018 – GENERAL ATLANTIC’S FORD: IPO MARKET `ON PRECIPICE’ OF COMEBACK

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,011 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, up from 47,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $247.51. About 630,882 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 1.20M shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $71.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 16,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,103 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $203,238 activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 95,777 shares to 212,642 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.