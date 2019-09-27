As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Stake; Gemmer Asset Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Has Lowered as Shares Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 23,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 7.11M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 31,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 9,399 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, down from 41,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $245.38. About 304,006 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.39 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42 million and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 437,662 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $25.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.58 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

