As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Decreased Holding; Hourglass Capital Maintains Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 298,669 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, up from 285,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.35. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 2,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,273 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 73,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $245.22. About 675,899 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc invested in 0.01% or 43,597 shares. 258 are owned by Peoples Service. Adage Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.51M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com owns 19,429 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 0% or 1,359 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.78 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 851,339 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 82,026 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc reported 1.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ameriprise owns 7.84 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Limited Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 13.61 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 150,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.76M shares. Hartford Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,631 shares. 12,226 are owned by Evergreen Mngmt Lc.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 20,000 shares to 4,336 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,862 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 48,063 shares to 93,354 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 9,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

