As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Allstate Has Boosted by $362,824 Its Position; West Coast Financial Has Trimmed Nike (NKE) Holding by $399,252 as Shares Rose

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 2.14M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 1,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 7,029 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 5,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.92. About 660,144 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $313.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,815 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 30.34 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 103.90M shares. Alpha Windward holds 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,144 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,019 shares. Hightower Lta has 0.86% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 79,518 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited stated it has 10,958 shares. New York-based Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stack Financial Management owns 203,849 shares. Payden Rygel accumulated 2,000 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated owns 1.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 193,453 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 501,143 shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chilton Lc has 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,358 shares. Psagot House Limited stated it has 23,380 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Raymond James reported 998,779 shares stake. The Iowa-based Hills Commercial Bank Trust has invested 1.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35,471 shares to 221,744 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 26,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).