As Public Storage (PSA) Shares Rose, Holder Wagner Bowman Management Increased Its Position; As Intelsat S A (I) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $950,000

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 261,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, down from 311,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 375,927 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.05. About 394,836 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares to 93,946 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Infotech (VGT) by 1,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,643 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “Exclusive: In U-turn, Ford ditches plan to unify China sales system after partners push back – Reuters” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PSA Group +2% after nixing major alliance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.