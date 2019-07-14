As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Position; Campbell Newman Asset Management Trimmed Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake as Market Value Declined

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 3.27M shares traded or 39.82% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 07/03/2018 – Encompass Health at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 03/04/2018 – Nomad Foods Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – UPON ADOPTION OF ASU 2018-02, ELECTED TO RECLASSIFY ABOUT $154 MLN OF STRANDED TAX EFFECTS FROM AOCI TO RETAINED EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $248.68. About 406,438 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 23,364 shares to 263 shares, valued at $23.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (NYSE:SNH) by 16,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198 shares, and cut its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares to 160,512 shares, valued at $13.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.42 million for 11.02 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.