As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Increased Position; Alpine Associates Management Cut Holding in Qep Res (QEP) by $810,474 as Share Value Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 115,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.62 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $982.58M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 5.59 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 30/04/2018 – QEP at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL OIL EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION 48.3 MMBOE – 51.9 MMBOE; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 03/04/2018 Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 23/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 11 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $250.39. About 670,509 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vgrd Scottsdale Int Term Gov (VGIT) by 5,716 shares to 82,889 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Health (VHT) by 2,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,946 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Fin (VFH).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

More notable recent QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “QEP Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “51 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why QEP Resources Stock Is Plunging Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QEP Resources and Elliott Management Enter Into Cooperation Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 171,921 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $200.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 377,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $133,950 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K, worth $20,850 on Friday, August 9. Cutt Timothy J. bought $60,600 worth of stock.