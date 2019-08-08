As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Stephens Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Decreased by $361,216 as Market Valuation Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $254.22. About 1.22M shares traded or 55.80% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 4,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 27,793 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 32,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.74. About 1.86 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP)

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 95,847 shares to 4,728 shares, valued at $102.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 12,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618 shares, and cut its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company reported 987,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Management holds 8,300 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Inv Management Of Virginia Lc invested in 0.37% or 18,470 shares. Hilltop stated it has 6,003 shares. Interest Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 166,043 shares. Homrich And Berg invested in 21,422 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 5.33M shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh stated it has 19,275 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.12% or 113,081 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank reported 393 shares. Legacy Private holds 0.03% or 2,735 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Limited has 0.09% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,592 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 92,093 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank reported 40,754 shares stake.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50,798 shares to 216,532 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 29,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).