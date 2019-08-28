As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Upped Its Holding; As Wesco International (WCC) Share Value Declined, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Cut Holding by $361,460

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (WCC) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 105,025 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, down from 111,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Wesco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 200,676 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 65,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.31 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $261.9. About 449,180 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 109,084 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $266.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 614,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,024 shares to 16,372 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mts Systems Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 33,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 53,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Com Na has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Hgk Asset owns 6,019 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 332,200 shares. 76,352 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Carlson Cap Lp holds 106,690 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Polaris Mngmt Lc invested in 770,758 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 47 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 273,240 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 224,800 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 13,338 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 136,502 shares. 81 were accumulated by Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp.