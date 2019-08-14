As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Phocas Financial Cut Its Holding by $390,600; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Price Declined, Midas Management Has Decreased by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $258.78. About 251,466 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 20,655 shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt LP has 10,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,266 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Barr E S And has invested 1.21% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 968 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 121,733 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 45,110 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,509 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 129,834 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell (HON) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Naspers Delays Its Tencent Spin-Off: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).