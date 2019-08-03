As Public Storage (PSA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; Washington Trust Company Has Raised Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $3.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 102.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 7,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $249.54. About 727,249 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14,058 shares to 7,602 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 26,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,533 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 95,396 shares to 26,945 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,167 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EFA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $252.77 million activity. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21M shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13.

