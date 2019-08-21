As Public Storage (PSA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Cut Position; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Shares Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Cut Its Position

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 16.38M shares traded or 166.99% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 5,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $260.54. About 586,018 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44 million and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

