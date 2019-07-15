As Public Storage (PSA) Market Value Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Upped by $1.11 Million Its Holding; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Upped Its Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) as Stock Rose

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 2719.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 160,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,241 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 5,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.01. About 1.29M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 12/04/2018 – Delta Predicts Healthy Spring as Fares Withstand Growth in Seats; 01/05/2018 – Delta Private Jets® Announces Enhancements to its Sky Access™ Membership Program; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 05/04/2018 – DELTA: DATA BREACH DIDN’T AFFECT FLY DELTA APP,MOBILE.DELTA.COM; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue soars, but profit dented by fuel price, storms

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 9,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $250.81. About 44,798 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. The insider West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06M. BLAKE FRANCIS S also bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State owns 80,723 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Invest Limited Com has 0.45% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 69,301 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 3,637 shares. Exchange Management has 0.7% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 517 shares. Virginia-based Palladium Partners has invested 0.37% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Skylands Ltd Liability stated it has 2.17% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd has 0.2% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has 0.29% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Qs Invsts Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Centurylink Inv Management Com owns 0.54% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 25,600 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 7.76 million shares. Of Vermont holds 1,865 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 99 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,702 shares to 99,589 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).