As Public Storage (PSA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Symons Capital Management Decreased Holding; Metlife (MET) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Increased Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 167,637 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 159,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 3.74 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 6, 2018 (MET); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 14,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33M, down from 37,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $245.01. About 707,339 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MetLife Named to Working Mother’s â€œ100 Best Companiesâ€ List for 21st Year in a Row – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Women dread benefits open enrollment, survey finds – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Trading With a Low Price-Earnings Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Wealth holds 475 shares. Cambridge Invest, Iowa-based fund reported 42,471 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 300 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 1.87% or 46.55 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 2.65 million shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 134,136 shares. Private Na holds 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 7,305 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated has 0.58% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 417,334 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 6,413 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 2,295 shares stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,379 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc Incorporated holds 13,099 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 530,041 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 7,203 shares to 31,490 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,599 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage declares $2.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.