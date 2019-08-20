As Public Storage (PSA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Upped Its Stake; Orix (IX) Holder Stifel Financial Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 7,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 47,419 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, down from 54,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 22,152 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) PRETAX PROFIT 435.50 BLN YEN (+2.5 %); 04/05/2018 – DZ BANK OPTING TO SELL INDIVIDUAL DVB ASSETS STARTING WITH AVIATION AND LAND TRANSPORT PORTFOLIOS; 10/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – UPDATES ON PROPOSED MERGER WITH OMAN ORIX LEASING COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 08/03/2018 – Scott Croul Named to Head Small Balance Loan Platform for RED Mortgage Capital, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 27.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 24,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 114,804 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.69 million, up from 89,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $260.56. About 377,199 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 119,150 shares to 427,823 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 15,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,552 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 32,017 shares to 139,862 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,944 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).