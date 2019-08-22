As Public Storage Com (PSA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Cut by $472,409 Its Stake; Ecor1 Capital Holding In Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Was Raised

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 455,150 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 17,697 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, down from 19,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 452,351 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $144.58 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC had sold 62,500 shares worth $6.37M on Tuesday, July 23. Braslyn Ltd. had sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98 million on Friday, March 1.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fibrogen Inc (Call) by 400,000 shares to 440,800 shares, valued at $23.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).