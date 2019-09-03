As Public Storage Com (PSA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eii Capital Management Cut by $472,409 Its Holding; Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Sina (SINA) Holding by $102.48 Million

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 2,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 17,697 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 19,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.45. About 604,113 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.90M, down from 3.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 1.03 million shares traded or 14.29% up from the average. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $473.34 million for 24.04 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $23.95 million for 29.61 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 81,352 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.02% or 24,283 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.03% or 21,852 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Boston Prns invested in 18,614 shares or 0% of the stock. River And Mercantile Asset Llp invested 0.61% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Schroder Inv Gru owns 1.92 million shares. 79,930 are owned by Maverick Capital. 1.80M were reported by Platinum Investment Mngmt Limited. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 3,082 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Grp Inc One Trading LP has 6,095 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

