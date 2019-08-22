As Public Storage Com (PSA) Share Value Rose, Pggm Investments Has Decreased Holding by $116.23 Million; Element Capital Management Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $1.39 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 535,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.17 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 25,916 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 249.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 11,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 15,861 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 4,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.28. About 380,257 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 573,860 shares to 213,885 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 192,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,160 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New Com (NYSE:SHO) by 495,602 shares to 12.47M shares, valued at $179.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc Com.