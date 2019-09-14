As Public Storage Com (PSA) Share Value Rose, Holder Horizon Investments Lowered Its Stake; General Mills (GIS) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 32,515 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 38,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 2.83M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage Com (PSA) by 92.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 13,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 14,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.13 million shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,716 shares to 41,926 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 11,840 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 93,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stock Yards State Bank And Trust holds 0.02% or 5,021 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 50,770 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, St Johns Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 320 shares. Regal Invest Advsrs Llc reported 51,279 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability owns 2.29% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 116,162 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc accumulated 0.17% or 40,029 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel invested in 1.1% or 69,675 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,998 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company invested in 33,278 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Davenport & Lc owns 88,307 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hemenway stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.52 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 3,219 shares to 4,444 shares, valued at $886,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (NYSE:BMY).

