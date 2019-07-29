As Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) Shares Rose, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.58 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose While Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 4,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,663 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.20 million, down from 160,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58M shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 26,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,607 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 93,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 2.20 million shares traded or 4.78% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,026 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 20,003 shares. 43,310 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur. Wealth Architects Limited Company owns 2,943 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 1.59% or 1.31M shares. Spectrum Management Gp Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 1,171 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 2% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rbo And Communications Lc reported 3.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Economic Planning Inc Adv, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,813 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 106,769 shares. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.92 million shares. Moreover, Brookstone has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 20,466 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.87 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Grp Sp Adr (NYSE:CS) by 43,532 shares to 901,054 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 10,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,302 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate PepsiCo (PEP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 958 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0.03% or 3.31 million shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 66,932 shares. Live Your Vision Lc reported 1,120 shares stake. 4.92M were accumulated by Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma. Metropolitan Life Insur Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 12,290 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa has 0.07% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Old National Savings Bank In holds 0.02% or 7,849 shares. Hartford Management has invested 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Montecito Comml Bank has invested 0.17% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Court Place Ltd Company owns 45,619 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $313.36 million for 24.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.59% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “16 Undervalued Growth Opportunities You Don’t Want To Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 02, 2019 – Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo Sold $3.1 million of Shares – GuruFocus.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. $2.85M worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares were sold by IZZO RALPH.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 36,546 shares to 152,406 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).