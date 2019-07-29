As Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Share Value Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased Stake by $13.22 Million; Spirit Of America Management Has Boosted Its Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) Stake by $995,952

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 224,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 233,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 1.96M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 7.63M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 27.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,320 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 3.00M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 345,643 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund invested 1.54% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Profund Advisors Ltd reported 32,474 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 61,516 shares. Wheatland Advisors Inc reported 40,091 shares. Natl Pension owns 1.03 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding, a Maryland-based fund reported 682,572 shares. National Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). North Star Invest Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 500 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.03% or 155,348 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 22,850 shares to 51,950 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,860 shares, and cut its stake in Sprague Resources Lp (NYSE:SRLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Capital Management accumulated 10,800 shares. Focused Wealth reported 200 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 22,099 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 3,746 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Assetmark stated it has 403,299 shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.06% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Barclays Plc has 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1.54M shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Paloma Mgmt Co owns 40,794 shares. Finemark Natl Bank reported 6,543 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.14% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Churchill Corp owns 269,223 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.06% stake. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,435 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 256,175 shares to 351,457 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 65,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PEG’s profit will be $313.37 million for 23.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.59% negative EPS growth.