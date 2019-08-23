As Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Market Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Its Position; Akre Capital Management Lifted Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $20.76 Million; Market Value Rose

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 1.16 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 9,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 206,171 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, down from 215,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 1.71 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Public Service Enterprise Group Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC – OUTLINED A PLAN TO INVEST $14 BLN TO $17 BLN OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 88,151 shares. Westpac Bk has 11,589 shares. Moreover, Ws Mgmt Lllp has 2.27% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 537,441 shares. Ckw Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 12 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc invested 2.15% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Blackrock holds 0.03% or 10.72 million shares. Dsam (London) Ltd stated it has 3,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lvw Limited Liability Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 15,033 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Advisory Service invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 5,623 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.05% or 10,100 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com holds 6,193 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,960 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kistler holds 0.07% or 2,742 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,292 shares. Mason Street Limited Co accumulated 72,109 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd owns 162,005 shares. Bp Public Lc owns 56,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 153,954 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 4,807 shares. Tobam reported 246,825 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp owns 68,802 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh owns 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 5,942 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) reported 13,353 shares stake. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Brinker Incorporated holds 0.07% or 29,126 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $159 activity.