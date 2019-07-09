As Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Shares Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Increased Holding by $1.73 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Declined, Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Its Position

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 29,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,507 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 147,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 668,401 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 16.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 202,248 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.60M, down from 205,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $101.27. About 706,679 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 05/04/2018 – Pop-Ups Offer Classes on Today’s Hot Topics; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 694,459 shares to 195,541 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,990 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.85 million activity. The insider IZZO RALPH sold 52,407 shares worth $2.85M.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 82,635 shares to 331,503 shares, valued at $24.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.12 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13.