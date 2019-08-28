As Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Share Value Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Private Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $535,860

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 20,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.44M, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 281,125 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 115,681 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64M, down from 120,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 6.31M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Income (NYSE:UHT) by 5,045 shares to 8,533 shares, valued at $646,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

