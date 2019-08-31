As Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Market Value Declined, Crow Point Partners Trimmed Its Position; Permian Investment Partners LP Holding in Aon Plc (AON) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $60.47. About 1.68M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 644,675 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns that insurance industry is losing its relevance; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR

