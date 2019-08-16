As Public (PSA) Valuation Rose, Bb&T Lowered Its Position by $970,641; Sessa Capital Im LP Position in Groupon (GRPN) Decreased by $11.53 Million

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Public (PSA) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 4,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 11,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Public for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $259.95. About 685,533 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 6.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 8.62 million shares traded or 73.41% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON ENDS ITS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (EFV) by 84,330 shares to 823,433 shares, valued at $40.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P (IJR) by 207,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VWO).