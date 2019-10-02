As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Rose, Holder Opaleye Management Increased Its Position; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Lifted Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $1.24 Million

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 11,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $109.99. About 236,986 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q REV. $251.0M, EST. $244.8M; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 226,388 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 213,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 548,884 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 24/04/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O – DATA FROM PART 1 DEMONSTRATED RG7916 HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED AT ALL DOSE LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PTCT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.17 million shares or 3.76% less from 55.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 1.12 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 29,827 shares. 290,150 are owned by Elk Creek Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 390,337 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Co reported 140,588 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Connor Clark And Lunn, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 19,907 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.62% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 2.65M shares. 324,137 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 172,088 shares. Franklin Res holds 4.19 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Incorporated Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,738 shares. Sectoral Asset reported 450,638 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.01% or 74,800 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 4,883 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 200,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 38,728 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0.01% or 697,870 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 520 shares stake. Raymond James Fin Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Westchester Management Limited Liability owns 414,420 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,507 shares. 29,725 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 4,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 504,903 are held by Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 99,815 shares. Ghp Incorporated owns 4,210 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 5,490 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 14,858 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

