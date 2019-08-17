As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Price Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Increased Position; Quinstreet (QNST) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 10010.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, up from 15,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.26M market cap company. The stock increased 9.58% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 1.20M shares traded or 94.41% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 30/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 20/04/2018 – DJ QuinStreet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QNST); 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,; 23/04/2018 – Our ad fraud auditors making nice progress on $QNST, we should have findings within a month. I’ll speak on Ad Fraud Opportunities at the May 3 @KaseLearning shorting event. Come attend

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 291,923 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – MK&A BOUGHT BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT CLAUDIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold QNST shares while 43 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 45.67 million shares or 5.37% more from 43.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Hightower Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 9,268 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 640,759 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 615,011 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). 25,101 are held by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Swiss Bankshares owns 71,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 288,958 are owned by Century. 5,600 are owned by Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co. Secor Advsrs Lp holds 32,741 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,500 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0% or 14,542 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 33,130 shares in its portfolio.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 10,308 shares to 83,114 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,696 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 26 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 913,936 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 242,628 shares. Opaleye Mgmt holds 213,800 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.08% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 3.74M shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 0.01% stake. 6,107 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. State Street stated it has 2.50 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Orbimed Ltd Llc has 0.89% invested in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) for 1.52M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 274,712 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 84,839 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 100,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 44,416 shares. Pinnacle Assoc holds 188,523 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.57 million shares to 8.16 million shares, valued at $215.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 142,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI).