As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Price Rose, Opaleye Management Has Boosted by $880,600 Its Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Raised Position

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 30,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 28,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 876,294 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 213,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 320,668 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 19/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – MK&A ACQUIRED BY FORMER PTC THERAPEUTICS PRESIDENT HIRAWAT

More notable recent PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PTC Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics: Opportunity After Secondary Offering? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics down 9% premarket on planned equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

